Passengers wear face masks as they sit on a tube train, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 20,964 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily increase since mid-November, government data showed.

The figure is a sharp increase from 16,578 the day before. The data also showed 516 deaths on Thursday, compared to 533 on Wednesday.