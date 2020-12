The Houses of Parliament can be seen as people wearing protective face masks stand on the South Bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 21,672 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up slightly from the day before, and 424 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, official data showed.

The UK had recorded 20,964 cases on Thursday and 516 deaths.