FILE PHOTO: People arrive at the Winter Gardens venue which has been converted for use as a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre, in Blackpool, Britain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 29,079 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a 28% decrease from a week ago, government figures showed.

The data also showed 7.89 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 7.45 million on Thursday.

The government said the latest deaths data had been delayed and will be published later on Friday.