An electronic sign displays information as the British government imposes a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, December 20, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 33,364 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 215 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

That compares with 35,928 cases announced on Sunday and 326 deaths.