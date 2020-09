A driver places coronavirus tests into a box at a test centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bolton, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 3,395 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, compared with 3,991 the day before, official statistics showed.

Wednesday’s tally had been the highest daily figure for new cases since May 8.