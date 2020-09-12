Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises over the skyscrapers of the City of London financial district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 3,497 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Saturday, compared with 3,539 a day earlier.

It also reported a further nine new deaths from the coronavirus.

Friday’s figure was the largest number of daily cases to be reported since mid-May, and Britain is to bring in a new ban on social gatherings on Monday in a bid to curb the increasing rise in infections.

Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by William Maclean

