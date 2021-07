FILE PHOTO: A commuter crosses the London Bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported on Friday 35,707 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government data showed.

That compared with 32,551 cases and 35 deaths reported a day earlier.