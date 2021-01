People wearing face masks wait at a bus stop, amidst the current lockdown restrictions, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 48,682 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a slight increase on the previous day, Public Health England said on Twitter.

Daily data on COVID-19 deaths was delayed, the public health body said.