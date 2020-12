People queue as wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at London Bridge vaccination centre, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK recorded 981 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the highest number since April 24. The number of new cases was 50,023, slightly down on Tuesday’s 53,135, according to government data.