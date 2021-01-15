UK records 55,761 new cases of COVID-19, 3.2 mln people now vaccinated

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 55,761 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, an increase on the 48,682 cases recorded the previous day, with the number of people receiving a first dose of the vaccination rising to 3.2 million, according to government data.

The reported number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test from COVID-19 was 1,280, slightly higher than the 1,248 recorded the previous day. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)