FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported six new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday and a further 7,540 cases of the disease, official government data showed.

That compared to 13 deaths and 6,048 cases reported a day earlier.

On vaccines a total of 40.7 million people have now received a first dose and 28.5 million have received two shots.