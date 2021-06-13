Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK records another 7,490 COVID cases, 8 deaths

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People queue outside a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded another 7,490 daily COVID-19 cases and the deaths of 8 people who tested positive for the virus within 28 days, official data shows.

The 7,490 cases was down slightly from the 7,738 recorded the day before and the 8 deaths were down from the 12 recorded on Saturday.

The data also showed that 78.4% of the adult population have had a first vaccine dose while 55.9% have had a second.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

