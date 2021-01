UK records dip in COVID deaths, rise in cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,239 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday, down from 1,725 the day before, and a further 28,680 cases of the disease, an increase from a day earlier.

Official data also showed that 7.45 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 7.16 million people announced on Wednesday.