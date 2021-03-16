UK reports 110 more COVID deaths on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 110 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result to 125,690.

A further 5,294 people tested positive for the disease, while the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine rose to 24.840 million from 24.453 million, approaching half the adult population.