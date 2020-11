FILE PHOTO: A student of St Andrews university attends testing of a lateral flow antigen test facility, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in St Andrews, Scotland, Britain, November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 12,330 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from 12,155 a day earlier and taking the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic to 1,629,657 cases, government data showed.

A total of 205 new deaths from the disease were also reported, down from 215 the previous day. The United Kingdom has the highest total death toll in Europe at 58,448.