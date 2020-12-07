UK reports 14,718 new COVID cases, 7-day total up 4.7%

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks down Strand during sunset, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 14,718 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 17,272 cases a day earlier, official data showed.

The total number of cases over the past seven days was 108,306, which was 4.7% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

The country also reported 189 new COVID-19 deaths, down from 231 a day earlier. The seven-day total was down by 7.3%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United Kingdom has recorded a total of 1.738 million cases of the disease and 61,434 deaths within 28 days of a positive test -- the highest death toll in Europe.