UK reports 15,450 new COVID cases, seven-day average down 23%

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers with a patient in Streatham, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 15,450 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total over the past seven days to 40,504, a 23% drop compared with the previous seven-day period.

Government data also showed that 206 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday. The seven-day total of 3,084 deaths was up by 6%.

The United Kingdom has the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.