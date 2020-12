FILE PHOTO: Passengers sit beneath a testing centre sign in the terminal building of Manchester Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported on Sunday 18,447 cases of coronavirus and 144 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, marking a decline on Saturday’s tallies, according to government data.