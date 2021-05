FILE PHOTO: Health workers are seen taking a break as people wait in line outside of a COVID-19 vaccination centre at St Thomas' hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease pandemic in London, Britain, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 1,926 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and four deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

The data showed 36.57 million people had been given their first vaccine dose.