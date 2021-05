FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing vehicles parked at a depot in London, Britain, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported on Monday a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases but deaths remained low, with just four reported within 28 days of a positive test result.

Britain recorded 2,357 new COVID-19 cases compared with 1,770 a day earlier, official daily data showed.