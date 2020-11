FILE PHOTO: People walk through St James Park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,962 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, down from 26,860 on Saturday.

The daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test fell to 168 from 462 on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 51,934.