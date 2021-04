People queue at a mobile coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in Stockwell, London, Britain, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 29 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, up from 17 a day earlier, according to government data.

There were 2,166 new cases reported on Wednesday, down from 2,685 on Tuesday, while the number who had received the first dose of a vaccine rose to 33,959,908.