UK reports 30,501 new COVID cases on Sunday

A resident sits in an armchair looking out of the window of Alexander House Care Home on Christmas Day, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Wimbledon, London, Britain, December 25, 2020. Picture taken December 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom on Sunday reported 30,501 new COVID-19 cases, government statistics showed, with a further 316 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The government’s coronavirus portal said the figures reflected data from England and Wales but said there was no new data from Northern Ireland and no new deaths data from Scotland owing to the Christmas holidays.