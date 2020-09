FILE PHOTO: NHS Test and Trace workers are seen at a test station in Richmond-Upon-Thames, Britain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 4,044 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 439,013, government data showed.

The daily cases figure was down from 5,693 on Sunday.

The United Kingdom also recorded 13 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 42,001.