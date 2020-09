FILE PHOTO: A man stands near a sign for a COVID-19 test centre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bolton, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 4,368 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compared to 3,899 on Sunday, the government reported on its website.

The daily numbers of cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to levels last seen in early May, when the pandemic was starting to abate in Britain.