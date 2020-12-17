UK reports 532 new COVID-19 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A drive-through testing centre in Bolton, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 532 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 612 a day earlier, official data showed.

The daily number of new cases jumped to 35,383, up from 25,161 on Wednesday, but Thursday’s figure included around 11,000 previously unreported cases from Wales.

The delay in reporting the Welsh cases was attributed to system maintenance in a computerised data management system being used there.