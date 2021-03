FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past closed shops, a year since the first British lockdown began due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday reported a further 3,862 COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to official data, as the number of people to have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine passed 30 million.