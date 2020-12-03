UK's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 60,000

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s total death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 60,000 on Thursday, by the government’s preferred measure of deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Official daily data showed that 414 new deaths were reported, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 60,113.

The number of deaths over the past seven days was 3,085, down 5% compared with the previous seven days.

The United Kingdom reported 14,879 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total over the past seven days to 100,857, down 17% compared with the previous seven-day period.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic stood at 1,674,134. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)