FILE PHOTO: Staff member works at an NHS mobile vaccination and testing unit at Northumberland Retail Park as cases of the Indian-origin coronavirus variant continue to rise in Shiremoor, North Tyneside, Britain May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 4,182 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 3,542 the day before, and 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The official data showed 38.87 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine, equivalent to 73.8% of the total adult population.