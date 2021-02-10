UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.

There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on Tuesday.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test fell to 1,001 from 1,052 on Tuesday. The government also said 13.058 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine up to Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson)