Britain reports over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday reported 7,108 new COVID-19 cases, the second day in a row there have been over 7,000 cases as COVID-19 infections spike.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference on COVID-19 later on Wednesday as he grapples with a swiftly spreading second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Lockdown measures are being imposed across the country as the government tries to limit the spread of the virus.

Tuesday’s case number of 7,143 was the biggest single daily case total recorded, although Britain is now testing more, processing over 200,000 tests a day compared to under 100,000 at the start of the pandemic.

There were 71 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the same number as on Tuesday, which was the biggest toll reported since July.