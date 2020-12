FILE PHOTO: People push full shopping carts outside a store after new nationwide restrictions were announced during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Watford, Britain, November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) -The United Kingdom recorded 16,578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 533 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Tuesday’s data had shown 12,282 new coronavirus infections and 616 deaths.