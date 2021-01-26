UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the country’s death toll exceeded 100,000.
“Unfortunately we’re going to see quite a lot more deaths over the next few weeks before the effects of the vaccines begin to be felt,” he said.
