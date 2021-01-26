Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty attends a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the country’s death toll exceeded 100,000.

“Unfortunately we’re going to see quite a lot more deaths over the next few weeks before the effects of the vaccines begin to be felt,” he said.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout, Writing by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

