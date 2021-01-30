Britain records 1,200 new COVID deaths, 23,275 cases

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded a 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 1,245 the day before, and a further 23,275 cases of the disease, also a decrease from a day earlier.

The figures record deaths of those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.

Official data showed that 8.38 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 7.89 million people announced on Friday.