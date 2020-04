LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 439 to 5,373 people as of 1600 GMT on April 5, the health ministry said on Monday.

As of 0800 GMT on April 6, a total of 208,837 people had been tested of which 51,608 were positive, it said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)