Market News
June 16, 2020 / 8:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK COVID-19 death toll hits 53,077 including suspected cases: Reuters tally

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 53,077, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
