FILE PHOTO: Nurses react as they treat a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 158 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday, a drop from 236 on Friday.

New cases totalled 6,040, a slight rise on Friday’s 5,947, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 21,796,278.