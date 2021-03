FILE PHOTO: A sign promoting social distancing is seen in the area near the Crown and Anchor pub following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of the pub in Stone, Britain, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 315 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, down from 343 on Tuesday.

New cases fell to 6,385 from 6,391 the previous day, government data showed, while the number of people who have had the first dose of a vaccine rose to 20,703,615.