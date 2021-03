A woman holding an umbrella walks over Waterloo Bridge during rainfall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 4,618 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

That compares to 5,534 cases reported on Saturday and 121 deaths.

The number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose to 24,196,211, from 23,684,103.