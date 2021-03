Windsor castle is seen as people walk on the Long Walk, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Windsor, Britain, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Britain reported 82 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, a drop from 158 on Saturday.

New cases totalled 5,177 compared to Saturday’s 6,040, government data showed, while the number of people who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine rose to 22,213,112.