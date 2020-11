An advertisement is pictured outside of the St. James' Park , amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported on Tuesday 608 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest daily total since May, and 11,299 cases, a drop from Monday’s tally, according to government data.