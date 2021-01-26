Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

UK surpasses 100,000 COVID deaths in grim new milestone

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed on Tuesday, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

Britain has the fifth highest toll globally and reported a further 1,631 deaths and 20,089 cases on Tuesday, according to government figures. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

