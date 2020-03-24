UPDATE 1-UK posts biggest rise yet in coronavirus deaths and cases

(Adds context)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain posted its biggest daily rise in deaths caused by coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of confirmed cases increased rapidly, underlining the urgency behind the government’s move to lock down the country.

The death toll across the United Kingdom rose by 87 on Tuesday to 422 as 0900 GMT, a 26% increase on the day, the health ministry said in a statement.

Confirmed cases rose to 8,077 from 6,650, a 21% rise that followed a couple of days in which the rate of increase appeared to have tailed off somewhat.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime.

All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends, Johnson said in a televised address to the nation, adding that people would risk fines if they did not comply. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William James and Estelle Shirbon)