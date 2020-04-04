Bonds News
April 4, 2020 / 1:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

British retailer Cath Kidston set to appoint administrators -Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British vintage retailer Cath Kidston has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators as part of its attempt to find a buyer, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Sky said the move by the lifestyle retailer did not mean it would automatically fall into administration, a form of creditor protection, but it buys the company breathing space as it tries to secure a sale.

Many retailers are battling for survival in Britain after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of most stores. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below