UK workers hit by school closures will need help - CBI

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British workers who are unable to keep their jobs due to nationwide school closures announced on Wednesday will need extra help from the government, the Confederation of British Industry said.

“Many parents simply won’t be able to do their jobs and care for their children at the same time,” CBI policy director Matthew Fell said.

“With so many businesses already struggling with cashflow, government will urgently need to step in with additional support to employees who are unable to work because of school closures,” he added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)