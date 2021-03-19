UK to pilot COVID-19 certificates to reopen sports events

FILE PHOTO: EFL Trophy Final - Sunderland v Tranmere Rovers - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - March 14, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will pilot using COVID-19 certificates to re-open sport to fans, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday, saying it was crucial to get crowds back to major events this summer for the future of the industry.

“Another thing that we are considering is a COVID certification, and we’ll be testing whether we can use COVID certification to help facilitate the return of sports,” Dowden, whose department is responsible for sport, said.

“(We’re) working with many, many people to see how we can get people back safely in large numbers, because if we don’t manage to do it this summer... I’m really worried about the future of those industries,” he added, also referring to theatres.