Healthcare

UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to COVID in medical trial

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the COVID-19 virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to COVID-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Sarah Young

