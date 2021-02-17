Britain says China must cooperate with WHO on COVID

FILE PHOTO: Peter Ben Embarek, and other members of the World Health Organisation (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrive at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that China must cooperate with the World Health Organization review into the origins of the virus which causes COVID-19 so that the world can understand who is responsible.

The United States and Britain have expressed concern over the access given to a WHO mission to China - where the novel coronavirus emerged in late 2019.

“We want to see full cooperation,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio.

Raab said that the world needed to know detail of the origins of the outbreak “because then the issue of responsibility can be addressed but also frankly, looking forward, so we can learn the lessons.”