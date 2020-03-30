Britain says need for global 'lessons learned' inquiry into pandemic

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday that there should be a ‘lessons learned’ inquiry led by the World Health Organization into the coronavirus pandemic, responding to reports that the government was angry with China over the origins of the outbreak.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab was asked about media reports that some in government feel China should face a ‘reckoning’ for the virus, which was first recorded in the country.

“Obviously, after the crisis has abated I think the time will be right to conduct a kind of ‘lessons learned’ and I’m sure the World Health Organization will be at the forefront of that,” Raab said at a news conference. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)