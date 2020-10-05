Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
China

UK must be hard-headed in relationship with China: Sunak

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visit the headquarters of Octopus Energy, in London, Britain October 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must take a hard-headed, transactional approach to its relationship with China, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

“I think with China we also need to be realistic and hard-headed and I’d say probably transactional in our approach to that relationship, rather than being starry-eyed about it,” Sunak told the Conservative Party’s annual conference.

“China is going to be a significant feature of the global economy, and only increasing in significance, so it would be wrong to ignore that.”

Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up